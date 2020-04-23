Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,263.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,194.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,316.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 target price (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

