BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 19,758 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,758 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average of $88.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

