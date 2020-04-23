BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 10,968 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

