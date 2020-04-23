Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average is $60.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

