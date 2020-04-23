Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

