Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $186.48 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.10 and a 200-day moving average of $195.85.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

