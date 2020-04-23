Anderson Fisher LLC Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 116.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,027 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.07.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total value of $46,669.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,813.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,465,178 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $558.08 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $574.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

