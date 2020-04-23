Anderson Fisher LLC Decreases Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Anderson Fisher LLC reduced its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,494 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 0.8% of Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $186.48 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.85.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

