Arbor Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.5% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,471.37.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,258.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,190.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,315.24. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

