Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,190 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.8% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,108.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 49,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 45,819 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 52,374 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.46. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.