Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $217,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,216,000 after acquiring an additional 793,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,153,000 after acquiring an additional 879,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,636,000 after acquiring an additional 722,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

