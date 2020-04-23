Anderson Fisher LLC Sells 977 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Anderson Fisher LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $58.18 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.48. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

