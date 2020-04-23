Anderson Fisher LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Anderson Fisher LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Pfizer by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.68. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

