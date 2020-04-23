Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,607 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.99 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average is $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

