Arrow Financial Corp Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,471.37.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,258.41 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,190.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1,315.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.