Apexium Financial LP Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Apexium Financial LP decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.94.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $173.52 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,319.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

