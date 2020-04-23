Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,668,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,235,000 after purchasing an additional 75,789 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,905 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $173.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.29. The company has a market cap of $1,319.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.