Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3,043.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 53,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $20.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

BAC opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

