Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.83. Vectrus reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $365.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.49 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VEC shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle acquired 750 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,540.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

