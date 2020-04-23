Short Interest in Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Drops By 6.8%

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 3,744,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 19.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Montage Resources stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $175.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Montage Resources has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $13.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50.

Get Montage Resources alerts:

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $174.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.99 million. Montage Resources had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Montage Resources will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 58,582 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 375,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 310,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Montage Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montage Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.75 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Montage Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Montage Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.