iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $122.03 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.27 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.10.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

