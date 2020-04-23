SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 497.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SCYX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.82. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.