Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lifted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $110.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

