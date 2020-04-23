DNB Asset Management AS Sells 3,244 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Carnival were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,352,000 after acquiring an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 1,334.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

