DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hologic were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Hologic by 5,553.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,008,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 689.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,778,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,862,000 after buying an additional 1,553,457 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,334,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,907,000 after buying an additional 847,038 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,445,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,481,000 after buying an additional 787,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $42.88 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hologic from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

