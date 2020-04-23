Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 352 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,552 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.15. The company has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.