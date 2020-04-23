DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,296 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,508,000 after purchasing an additional 54,218 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,226,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after purchasing an additional 119,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,625 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after purchasing an additional 175,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $113,039,000.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Evercore ISI cut shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $51.71 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

