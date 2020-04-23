Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 3,544 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 173.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 599.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 509,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after buying an additional 436,351 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,673,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,332,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,770,000 after purchasing an additional 233,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,699,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.75. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $60.51.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

