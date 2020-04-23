Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,000 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,970,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,295,000 after purchasing an additional 298,459 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $1,279,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 437,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 135.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 456,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGM. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 2.02. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Spierkel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

