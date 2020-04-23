Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Has $30,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,363,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,154,000 after purchasing an additional 671,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,942,000 after purchasing an additional 303,516 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 278,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,321,000 after purchasing an additional 244,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $234.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.39. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $295.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.6018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

