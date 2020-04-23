Csenge Advisory Group Sells 149 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.35.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $118.54 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

