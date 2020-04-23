Csenge Advisory Group Has $243,000 Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 397.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

MSEX stock opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.00. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $994.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MSEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Middlesex Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other Middlesex Water news, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,284 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $212,376.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,178.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 429 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $26,190.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.