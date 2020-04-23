Csenge Advisory Group Purchases New Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $495,940,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,821,000 after buying an additional 890,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,263,000 after buying an additional 632,387 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.93.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,459,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,214 shares of company stock worth $19,039,789. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.