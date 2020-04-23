Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 954 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after acquiring an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after acquiring an additional 194,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,261,878,000 after acquiring an additional 202,542 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,841,000 after acquiring an additional 141,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,495,666,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $336.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

