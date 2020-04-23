Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 174 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT opened at $141.87 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.36 and a fifty-two week high of $200.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.