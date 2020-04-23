Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,168,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn acquired 238,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $3,155,296.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,017,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,452,724.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $12.06 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

