DNB Asset Management AS Has $642,000 Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

