Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,737 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

