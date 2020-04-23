Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 24.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 68,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

