Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 219.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $103.88 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $121.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day moving average is $109.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. First Analysis lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.29.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

