Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.