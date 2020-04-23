Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 387 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises about 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 25,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Public Storage by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $193.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.01. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.55.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.