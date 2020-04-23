Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $3,856,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Paychex by 22.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 80,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Paychex by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $681,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

