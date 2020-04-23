Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 503.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 248,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 38,963 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.61 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HMC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

