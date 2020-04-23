Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $113,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital World Investors boosted its position in General Mills by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,365,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after buying an additional 1,072,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after buying an additional 950,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after buying an additional 802,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,444 shares of company stock worth $7,825,613. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.