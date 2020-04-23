Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Invests $149,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $66.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $83.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 387 Shares of Public Storage
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF
