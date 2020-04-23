Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Invests $149,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $66.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $83.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

