Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 491,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,709,000 after buying an additional 78,361 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 333,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,896,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $210.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.12. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

