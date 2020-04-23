Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $72,000 Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $166.19 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $209.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.43 and its 200-day moving average is $183.88.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $129.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

