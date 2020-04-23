Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 307 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $229.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.37. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

