Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

NYSE:GD opened at $133.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.42. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

